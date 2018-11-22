Add Anki’s Vector Robot to your home for $175 shipped (save $75), Overdrive Starter Kit $96, more

Amazon is offering discounts on Anki gear up to 45% off. Our top pick is the Anki Vector Robot for $174.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Anki. That’s $75 off the regular rate and a match for the lowest price we’ve seen. Anki’s robot automatically receives updates to make it smarter over time. In fact, it’s receiving an update in the near future that will add Amazon Alexa support. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of reviewers. Head below to find some more Anki discounts.

Anki’s Vector robot was launched on Kickstarter with over $25,000 raised in just 30 minutes. We covered Anki’s Vector back in August; head over here to learn more.

More Anki discounts:

Anki Vector Robot features: