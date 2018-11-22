Add Anki’s Vector Robot to your home for $175 shipped (save $75), Overdrive Starter Kit $96, more

Amazon is offering discounts on Anki gear up to 45% off. Our top pick is the Anki Vector Robot for $174.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Anki. That’s $75 off the regular rate and a match for the lowest price we’ve seen. Anki’s robot automatically receives updates to make it smarter over time. In fact, it’s receiving an update in the near future that will add Amazon Alexa support. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of reviewers. Head below to find some more Anki discounts.
Anki’s Vector robot was launched on Kickstarter with over $25,000 raised in just 30 minutes. We covered Anki’s Vector back in August; head over here to learn more.
More Anki discounts:
- Overdrive Starter Kit: $96 (Reg. $150)
- when clipping on-page coupon
- Overdrive Supertruck X-52: $32 (Reg. $60)
- Overdrive Nuke: $29.50 (Reg. $50)
- Overdrive Track Corner Kit: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Overdrive Track Speed Kit: $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- when clipping on-page coupon
Anki Vector Robot features:
- Vector is an updating platform, Cloud connected via Wi-Fi so he’s always learning and updating with new skills and features. The first major free update is coming to Vector Robots this holiday and will include an option to access Alexa voice service.
- More than a home robot, Vector is a companion made to help out and hang out.