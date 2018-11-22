Best Buy offers Verizon customers up to $400 off Pixel 3/XL for Black Friday

Best Buy is currently offering Verizon customers $400 off Pixel 3 phones when signing up to pay off the device over 24 months. This includes both 64GB and 128GB models in both standard and XL sizes. This means you can grab the base Pixel 3 for roughly $400 and high-end XL for about $600, making this a great time to pick up one of Google’s latest phones. Especially when considering that it beats out the Google Store’s Black Friday pricing by $100. Monthly pricing works out to being somewhere between $16-25 depending on which model you end up choosing. Look over our review to learn more.

Update: Best Buy offers the Pixel Stand for Google Pixel 3 at $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a 50% discount and is the best price we’ve seen so far. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’ve been eyeing Google products lately, there are an abundance of discounts available directly from the Google Store during Black Friday. Be sure to have a look there to see if the gadget you’ve been on the hunt for will be on sale.

