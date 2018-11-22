Black Friday Monitor Deals: LG 32″ 1440p 144Hz $299, Alienware 34″ 1440p 144Hz $720, more

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals is offering the LG 32-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor for $299 shipped. You can expect to pay upward of $500 at B&H for this monitor, or $440 from third-party sellers at Amazon. If you’ve never used a 144Hz monitor before, you’re missing out. It is so smooth and makes using a computer a better experience. Plus, 1440p monitors are crisper than 1080p models. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of this year’s best monitor deals.
B&H is also offering the Datacolor Spyder5PRO Display Calibration System for $89.99 shipped as part of its DealZone, today only. You’d pay $143.50 at Amazon for the same calibrator right now, and this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked historically outside of a one-day drop to $70. Display calibration systems like this are a must for anyone who does professional color work on their computer, like photo or video editing. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Other monitors on sale:
- ASUS 23″ 1080p: $90 (Reg. $140) | B&H
- Samsung 24″ 1080p: $119 (Reg. $150) | BuyDig
- w/ code TURKEY
- Dell 28″ 4K: $200 (Reg. $270) | eBay
- Dell 27″ 1440p 144Hz: $350 (Reg. $600) | Best Buy
- G-SYNC
- HP OMEN X 35″ 1440p 100Hz: $650 (Reg. $800+) | BuyDig
- w/ code TURKEY
- UltraWide
- G-SYNC
- Alienware 34″ 1440p 144Hz: $720 (Reg. $900) | eBay
- UltraWide
- G-SYNC
LG 32-inch 144p Monitor features:
- Vertical Alignment (VA) Technology
- HDMI & DisplayPort Inputs
- QHD 2560 x 1440 Resolution
- 3000:1 Contrast Ratio
- 350 cd/m² Brightness
- 178°/178° Viewing Angles
- 5 ms Response Time (GtG)
- 16.7 Million Colors
- 144 Hz Refresh Rate
- -5 to 15° Tile Angle