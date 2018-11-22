Black Friday Monitor Deals: LG 32″ 1440p 144Hz $299, Alienware 34″ 1440p 144Hz $720, more

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals is offering the LG 32-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor for $299 shipped. You can expect to pay upward of $500 at B&H for this monitor, or $440 from third-party sellers at Amazon. If you’ve never used a 144Hz monitor before, you’re missing out. It is so smooth and makes using a computer a better experience. Plus, 1440p monitors are crisper than 1080p models. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of this year’s best monitor deals.

B&H is also offering the Datacolor Spyder5PRO Display Calibration System for $89.99 shipped as part of its DealZone, today only. You’d pay $143.50 at Amazon for the same calibrator right now, and this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked historically outside of a one-day drop to $70. Display calibration systems like this are a must for anyone who does professional color work on their computer, like photo or video editing. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

