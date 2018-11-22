Store soda or skincare in this convenient Frigidaire Retro Mini Fridge for $20 (Reg. $40)

Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge in Red or Blue for $19.92 with free pickup. Alternatively, spend over $35 for free shipping. Home Depot is selling it for closer to $40, making this the best deal we could find. Sure, you could store cans of soda in it, but did you know that some skincare products, like sheet masks and vitamin C serums, are best used chilled? Now is your chance to pick up your own designated skincare mini fridge instead of having to reorganize your actual refrigerator and risk someone accidentally chugging your beauty products after a very late night. It has a remarkable 4.9/5 star rating from over 70 reviews.

If you’re seeking more home goods deals this Black Friday, have a look at our guide here.

Frigidaire Retro Mini Fridge features: