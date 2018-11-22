UGG’s Closet Sale takes up to 60% off boots, sneakers, slippers & more, from $44

- Nov. 22nd 2018 11:40 am ET

Black Friday
60% off
For four days only, UGG is having its Closet Sale that’s offering up to 60% off to celebrate Black Friday. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on boots, slippers, sneakers and more. Orders of $99+ receive free two-day delivery.

Elevate your look with the Agnar Leather Lace-Up Boots for men. These leather boots are great for fall and winter weather with their rigid bottom for added traction. Originally priced at $190, these boots are on sale for $76.

For women, the Classic Short II Boots are a winter staple that can be worn with jeans or slacks alike. These boots are on sale for $112, which is down from the original rate of $160. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

In case you missed it, Oakley’s Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide, including top styles of sunglasses.

