Black Friday PC Gaming Deals from $15: Razer RGB bundles, mechanical keyboards, more

Walmart offers the Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle which includes an RGB keyboard, mouse, and mousepad for $95 shipped. If purchased separately, the Cynosa Chroma is $59, Abyssus Essential mouse is $50, and Goliathus Chroma mousepad is $40. That adds up to $149 total and saves you over 35% off the going rate. I own all three of these Razer peripherals and find them to be awesome for budget-focused gaming setups. The keyboard has a nice feel, the mouse is perfect for fast-paced games, and the mousepad makes any desk look great. Razer is well-rated at Amazon.
Nomad Base Station
Other gaming peripherals on sale:
- CORSAIR MM300 Extended Mouse Pad: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- CORSAIR K68 RGB Keyboard: $80 (Reg. $120) | Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 Headset: $100 (Reg. $150) | Amazon
- Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2016 Edition Keyboard: $55 (Reg. $100) | Best Buy
- Cherry MX Blue Switches
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 RGB Keyboard: $85 (Reg. $150) | Best Buy
- Razer Green Switches
- CORSAIR RAPIDFIRE K70 RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $100 (Reg. $160) | Best Buy
- Cherry MX SpeSwitcheschs
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset: $188 (Reg. $250) | Direct
- Amazon and Best Buy are offering it for $200 (Reg. $250)