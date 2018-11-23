Black Friday PC Gaming Deals from $15: Razer RGB bundles, mechanical keyboards, more

Walmart offers the Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle which includes an RGB keyboard, mouse, and mousepad for $95 shipped. If purchased separately, the Cynosa Chroma is $59, Abyssus Essential mouse is $50, and Goliathus Chroma mousepad is $40. That adds up to $149 total and saves you over 35% off the going rate. I own all three of these Razer peripherals and find them to be awesome for budget-focused gaming setups. The keyboard has a nice feel, the mouse is perfect for fast-paced games, and the mousepad makes any desk look great. Razer is well-rated at Amazon.

Other gaming peripherals on sale:

