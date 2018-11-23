Woot’s 1-day Greenworks sale delivers discounts on snow throwers, more from $47

For one-day only, Woot is offering discounts on select Greenworks electric yard tools from $47 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Our top pick is the PRO 20-inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower, Charger, and Battery (2600402) for $234.99. Amazon has it listed for around $315, and this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2018 there. We did see it drop to around $190 for a short time in 2017. Winter weather is here (or almost here…depending on where you live), and clearing your walkways and driveways is a tiresome chore. This cordless snow thrower makes it a cinch and is more efficient than using a manual shovel. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers. Head below for more Greenworks products on sale.
Other Greenworks products on sale:
- 20″ 13A Corded Snow Thrower: $110 (Reg. $140)
- 40V 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery: $48 (Reg. $64)
- 24V Cordless Jet Blower: $47 (Reg. $68)
- Includes a charger and battery
- 21-Inch 40V Brushless Cordless Mower: $195 (Reg. $360)
- Includes a charger and two batteries
- 1700PSI 13A 1.2GPM Pressure Washer: $70 (Reg. $92)
- With hose reel
Greenworks Pro 20-inch 80V Snow Thrower features:
- Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems delivers greater efficiency with up to 45 minutes of run time with 2.0 Ah battery
- Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology
- Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20″ clearing path
- Up to 10″ of clearing depth
- 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement
- Easy Fold System for storage or compact transportation