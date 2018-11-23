Woot’s 1-day Greenworks sale delivers discounts on snow throwers, more from $47

For one-day only, Woot is offering discounts on select Greenworks electric yard tools from $47 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Our top pick is the PRO 20-inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower, Charger, and Battery (2600402) for $234.99. Amazon has it listed for around $315, and this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2018 there. We did see it drop to around $190 for a short time in 2017. Winter weather is here (or almost here…depending on where you live), and clearing your walkways and driveways is a tiresome chore. This cordless snow thrower makes it a cinch and is more efficient than using a manual shovel. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers. Head below for more Greenworks products on sale.

Other Greenworks products on sale:

Greenworks Pro 20-inch 80V Snow Thrower features:

  • Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems delivers greater efficiency with up to 45 minutes of run time with 2.0 Ah battery
  • Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology
  • Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20″ clearing path
  • Up to 10″ of clearing depth
  • 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement
  • Easy Fold System for storage or compact transportation

