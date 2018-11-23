Under Armour’s elevating your workout attire with 40% off select apparel, shoes & more

Under Armour is celebrating Black Friday with 40% off select apparel and shoes for the entire family. Prices are as marked. If you’re spending over $100, use code ARMOUR30 for $30 off on select styles. Plus, enjoy free delivery on all orders, which is a rare perk. For men, the Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Pullover is a no-brainer at just $25. That’s a savings of $15 off the original rate. You can pair it with jeans, joggers, khakis, or shorts alike. This versatile piece will be a wardrobe staple and it’s available in a few color options. A similar style for women is the Threadborne Twist 1/2 Zip that’s also on sale for $30.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech 2.0 1/2 Zip Pullover $25 (Orig. $40)
- Storm Armour Fleece Joggers $42 (Orig. $60)
- Charged Bandit 4 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- Specialist 2.0 Jacket $63 (Orig. $90)
- Armour Fleece Hoodie $33 (Orig. $55)
Our top picks for women include:
- Threadborne Twist 1/2 Zip $30 (Orig. $50)
- Ripple MTL Sneaker $40 (Orig. $65)
- Armour Mid Sports Bra $13 (Orig. $25)
- Featherweight Fleece Pants $42 (Orig. $60)
- Threadborne Full Zip-Up Jacket $57 (Orig. $75)