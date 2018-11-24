Nerf’s Stormtrooper Blaster comes w/ exclusive First Order rounds $50 (Reg. $100), FalconFire $6

Best Buy is offering the Nerf Rival Star Wars Stormtrooper Blaster for $49.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular rate and is the first price drop we’ve seen. This blaster comes with exclusive First Order colored rounds, making this slick black and white option stand out even more. Ratings are still rolling in, but it’s already averaging 4.8/5 stars and Nerf is a brand you can trust.

We also saw that Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series FalconFire for $5.98 as an add-on item. This means that you’ll need to check out with $25+ in your cart to be eligible for special pricing. Today’s deal saves you about 20% off the rate it has been fetching, making now a great time to pick up a few extra blasters. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nerf Rival Star Wars Stormtrooper Blaster features: