Mophie unveils new Powerstation portable battery that recharges itself via Lightning

Last month, Mophie unveiled a new Powerstation USB-C 3XL charger, packing 26,000mAh of power and a $199.95 price tag. Now, the accessory maker has launched a far more portable and affordable Powerstation that actually recharges itself via Lightning connectivity.

Traditionally, Mophie’s portable charges have offered microUSB – and more recently USB-C – for recharging purposes. The new Powerstation with Lightning packs 5,050mAh of power and integrates a Lightning port for recharging itself, as well as two USB-A ports for recharging external devices.

While past Mophie chargers have featured integrated Lightning cables for recharging external devices, this power bank is more unique in the fact that it recharges itself via Lighting connectivity, streamlining your cable setup.

Some might prefer all USB-C over Lightning and USB-A, but what this means is that you can recharge the Powerstation with the same cable you use with your iPhone – whether it’s a Lightning to USB-C cable or Lightning to USB-A. For instance, if you have a USB-C capable MacBook, you can use a Lightning to USB-C cable to recharge the Mophie Powerstation on-the-go.

Here’s how Mophie describes its new Powerstation with Lightning:

Talk, play, and browse longer with the 5,050mAh powerstation portable battery with Apple Lightning connector. You can use the existing lightning cable from your Apple device to recharge the powerstation battery, so you don’t have to carry extra cables with you. Never worry about running out of power again.

The Mophie Powerstation with Lightning connector is available now on Mophie’s website for $59.95 and shipping within 1-2 business days. If you’re looking to spend a bit less than $59.95, Mophie’s Powerstation Plus Mini features an integrated Lightning cable for $44.99. Accessory maker Jackery offers integrated Lightning and microUSB for $29.99.