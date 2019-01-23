Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is down to $110 shipped (Reg. $159)

DailySteals offers Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.5‑inch iPad Pro at $109.99 shipped when you use code KJSMARTKEY at checkout. For comparison, Apple sells this keyboard for $159 and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. If you have a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and don’t have this keyboard, do yourself a favor and change that. Your iPad will become a proper usable laptop with a proper keyboard, and you can spend your savings on an Apple Pencil to round out your mobile workstation.

Nomad Base Station

If you want to stay in more budget-friendly territory, we still have a 12-pack of 2-in-1 styluses for $6 shipped. Though not as accurate as the Apple Pencil, it’s a great alternative at a much lower price.

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5‑inch iPad Pro features: