Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is down to $110 shipped (Reg. $159)

DailySteals offers Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.5‑inch iPad Pro at $109.99 shipped when you use code KJSMARTKEY at checkout. For comparison, Apple sells this keyboard for $159 and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. If you have a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and don’t have this keyboard, do yourself a favor and change that. Your iPad will become a proper usable laptop with a proper keyboard, and you can spend your savings on an Apple Pencil to round out your mobile workstation.
Nomad Base Station
If you want to stay in more budget-friendly territory, we still have a 12-pack of 2-in-1 styluses for $6 shipped. Though not as accurate as the Apple Pencil, it’s a great alternative at a much lower price.
Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5‑inch iPad Pro features:
The Smart Keyboard combines advanced technologies to create a keyboard like no other. It’s a full-size keyboard that’s fully portable, and it connects to iPad Pro with the Smart Connector. Just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.