Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is down to $110 shipped (Reg. $159)

- Jan. 23rd 2019 3:40 pm ET

0

DailySteals offers Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.5‑inch iPad Pro at $109.99 shipped when you use code KJSMARTKEY at checkout. For comparison, Apple sells this keyboard for $159 and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. If you have a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and don’t have this keyboard, do yourself a favor and change that. Your iPad will become a proper usable laptop with a proper keyboard, and you can spend your savings on an Apple Pencil to round out your mobile workstation.

Nomad Base Station

If you want to stay in more budget-friendly territory, we still have a 12-pack of 2-in-1 styluses for $6 shipped. Though not as accurate as the Apple Pencil, it’s a great alternative at a much lower price.

Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5‑inch iPad Pro features:

The Smart Keyboard combines advanced technologies to create a keyboard like no other. It’s a full-size keyboard that’s fully portable, and it connects to iPad Pro with the Smart Connector. Just attach the Smart Keyboard and start typing. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Here you'll find all of the best iPad deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple currently offers a number of different sizes, including the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Each of the these models cover a variety of needs for students, professionals and more.

daily steals DailySteals

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide