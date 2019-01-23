Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. A/V receiver supports AirPlay, Chromecast, & 4K HDR for $228 ($340 value)

- Jan. 23rd 2019 3:52 pm ET

$228
0

NeweggFlash offers the Pioneer VSX-1131 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver with a $10 Newegg Gift Card for $227.99 shipped. Normally $330 from third-parties at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This receiver features 7.2-channel audio, AirPlay and Chromecast capabilities, and 4K HDR passthrough, making it perfect for the high-end home theater on a budget. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution, we’ve still got the LG SK6Y 2.1-Channel sound bar for $197 shipped. We also did the hard work for you and picked out our top sound systems for the Super Bowl, with prices from under $70 shipped if you’re wanting something a bit fancier.

Pioneer VSX-1131-K A/V Receiver features:

  • Up to 100W per Channel at 8 Ohms
  • MCACC Sound Optimization
  • 4K Ultra HD and HDR Pass-Through
  • UHD Upscaling from 1080p
  • HDMI with 3D and Audio Return Channel
  • 7 x HDMI-In, 2 x HDMI-Out, 1 x USB
  • Built-In Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Apple AirPlay Connectivity
  • iControlAV5 Remote Control App Ready
  • Icon-Based GUI On-Screen Display

$228

Guides

Home Theater

Home Theater
Newegg

Newegg
pioneer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide