Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. A/V receiver supports AirPlay, Chromecast, & 4K HDR for $228 ($340 value)

NeweggFlash offers the Pioneer VSX-1131 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver with a $10 Newegg Gift Card for $227.99 shipped. Normally $330 from third-parties at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This receiver features 7.2-channel audio, AirPlay and Chromecast capabilities, and 4K HDR passthrough, making it perfect for the high-end home theater on a budget. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution, we’ve still got the LG SK6Y 2.1-Channel sound bar for $197 shipped. We also did the hard work for you and picked out our top sound systems for the Super Bowl, with prices from under $70 shipped if you’re wanting something a bit fancier.
Pioneer VSX-1131-K A/V Receiver features:
- Up to 100W per Channel at 8 Ohms
- MCACC Sound Optimization
- 4K Ultra HD and HDR Pass-Through
- UHD Upscaling from 1080p
- HDMI with 3D and Audio Return Channel
- 7 x HDMI-In, 2 x HDMI-Out, 1 x USB
- Built-In Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Apple AirPlay Connectivity
- iControlAV5 Remote Control App Ready
- Icon-Based GUI On-Screen Display
