This handheld electric lighter can be used over 300 times before recharging: $7 (50% off)

- Jan. 23rd 2019 2:17 pm ET

Tacklife Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its USB-rechargeable Electric Arc Lighter for $6.99 shipped when you use code XUHGBSFX at checkout. At 50% off the going rate at Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked and is the best available. Have you ever gone to get a lighter for a birthday cake or candle, only to find out that none of your lighters have any fuel left in them? This model gets rid of that worry by letting you just plug it in to recharge. Plus, no open flames! Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you need a bit of a longer reach to light a stove or grill, we still have a gooseneck electric lighter for $7 shipped as well.

Tacklife Electric Arc Lighter features:

This Electric-Arc Lighter use Li-ion battery, it can be used more than 300 times per charge; you do not have to worry about no gas or fuel runs out. It’s superior to the traditional lighter.

