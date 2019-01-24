Insignia’s stainless steel Multi-Cookers are on sale from $30 today (Reg. up to $100 or more)

- Jan. 24th 2019 3:03 pm ET

from $30
The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy. Regularly as much as $120, this is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Features include 12 one-touch preset cooking programs, heat-resistant handles, a stainless steel build and significant savings over the pricey Instant Pot options. it carries a 4+ star rating from over 100 users but the 6-quart model is also on sale today for even less. Head below for more.

Best Buy has the 6-Quart model on sale today for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This one is regularly as much as $100, also matching our previous mention and the best we can find.

Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

