J.Crew’s deals are back with 25% off new arrivals + an extra 50% off sale items from $21

For two days only, J.Crew is offering 25% off full-priced styles and an extra 50% off sale items. Just use promo code SALETIME at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Member (free to join) receive free delivery. Update your denim with the men’s 1040 Athletic-Fit Stretch Jeans that feature spandex for comfort and mobility all day. Originally priced at $98, you can currently find these jeans marked down to $74. Plus, their dark wash will give you a modern look with a perfect hem to roll up. Pair these jeans with the Walker Vest that’s on sale for$33 for a stylish and comfortable look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 1040 Athletic-Fit Stretch Jeans $74 (Orig. $98)
- The 1987 Twill Shirt $31 (Orig. $70)
- 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans $74 (Orig. $98)
- 1983 Barn Jacket $134 (Orig. $178)
- Walker Vest $33 (Orig. $80)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Dolman-Sleeve Sweater Dress $96 (Orig. $128)
- Polartec Fleece Half-Zip Pullover $60 (Orig. $128)
- Faux-Wrap Top Crepe Top $21 (Orig. $60)
- Cocoon Coat in Wool $130 (Orig. $350)
- 9-inch High-Rise Toothpick Jeans $35 (Orig. $128)
