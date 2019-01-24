Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 75% off The North Face, Cole Haan, more

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is having an outerwear event that’s offering up to 75% off The North Face, Cole Haan, Michael Kors and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Cole Haan Mock Neck Coat will be a staple in your wardrobe. It’s currently on sale for $87, which is down from its original rate of $325. This jacket is really 2-in-1 with a interior down packable insert and a wool exterior. It’s a great piece to dress up or down with slacks and jeans, too.
For women the Kate Spade Bow Quilted Jacket is a feminine and beautiful piece for winter. It features a fun bow back detailing that also gives it a flattering shape. It was originally priced at $468; however, during the sale you can find it for just $200.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tommy Hillfiger Box Quilted Jacket $50 (Orig. $195)
- Michael Kors Double Breasted Peacoat $100 (Orig. $375)
- Cole Haan Mock Neck Coat $87 (Orig. $325)
- Gerry Tri Sphere Vapor Jacket $60 (Orig. $200)
- The North Face Millerton Rain Jacket $75 (Orig. $110)
Our top picks for women include:
- Cole Haan Zip Down Jacket $90 (Orig. $240)
- Kate Spade Bow Quilted Jacket $200 (Orig. $468)
- Ralph Lauren Soft Shell Jacket $70 (Orig. $125)
- The North Face Apex Bionic Jacket $145 (Orig. $240)
- Ralph Lauren Horizontal Vest $75 (Orig. $140)
