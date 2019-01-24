Put a brand new stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven on the counter for $20 (Reg. $40)

- Jan. 24th 2019 10:45 am ET

Get this deal
50% off $20
0

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven (NS-TO12SS8) for $19.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy with additional shipping fees. Regularly up to $40 or so, this is as much as 50% off and the best price we can find. For comparison, the best Amazon listings have it starting at a bloated $45. This model features stainless steel housing, growing control, bake and broil functions, two rack levels and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Unless you’re looking to step up to one of those slightly smarter and pricier Breville options, today’s deal is about as good as it gets in terms of value. Even the affordable Hamilton Beach model will run you an additional $15. However, none of the above options come with Alexa support like the upcoming Whirlpool Smart Countertop Oven though.

Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven:

Enjoy meal favorites with this four-slice Insignia toaster oven. Its Accu-Timer knob lets you set a desired brownness for breads, and it has bake and broil functions for cooking various recipes. This Insignia toaster oven has two rack levels to accommodate a larger batch of items for baking or toasting.

Get this deal
50% off $20

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard