Put a brand new stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven on the counter for $20 (Reg. $40)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven (NS-TO12SS8) for $19.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy with additional shipping fees. Regularly up to $40 or so, this is as much as 50% off and the best price we can find. For comparison, the best Amazon listings have it starting at a bloated $45. This model features stainless steel housing, growing control, bake and broil functions, two rack levels and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Unless you’re looking to step up to one of those slightly smarter and pricier Breville options, today’s deal is about as good as it gets in terms of value. Even the affordable Hamilton Beach model will run you an additional $15. However, none of the above options come with Alexa support like the upcoming Whirlpool Smart Countertop Oven though.

Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven: