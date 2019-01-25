Crocs Boots & Fuzz Sale offers select popular clogs, sneakers & more from $14

Crocs takes up to 60% off select men’s, women’s, and kids’ styles during its Boots & Fuzz sale. Plus, it’s offering an extra 10% off with promo code EXTRA10 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $35 or more.

The men’s AllCast II Snow Boots are perfect for winter and they’re on sale for $64, which is down from the original rate of $110. These boots are waterproof and feature a shearling lining for added warmth. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 140 reviews. A similar option for women is the Crocband Winter Boots that are on sale for $25.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: