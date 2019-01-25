Crocs Boots & Fuzz Sale offers select popular clogs, sneakers & more from $14

Crocs takes up to 60% off select men’s, women’s, and kids’ styles during its Boots & Fuzz sale. Plus, it’s offering an extra 10% off with promo code EXTRA10 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $35 or more.
The men’s AllCast II Snow Boots are perfect for winter and they’re on sale for $64, which is down from the original rate of $110. These boots are waterproof and feature a shearling lining for added warmth. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 140 reviews. A similar option for women is the Crocband Winter Boots that are on sale for $25.
Our top picks for men include:
- AllCast II Boots $64 (Orig. $110)
- AllCast Rain Boots $37 (Orig. $50)
- Ralen Fuzz-Lined Clog $20 (Orig. $45)
- Lined Graphic II Clog $23 (Orig. $45)
Our top picks for women include:
- Crocband Winter Boots $25 (Orig. $70)
- Freesail Plush-Lined Clogs $17 (Orig. $40)
- Leigh Wedge Chelsea Boots $38 (Orig. $85)
- Olivia II Lined Flats $14 (Orig. $40)
ECCO's taking an extra 40% off select boots + free shipping this weekend only https://t.co/qSc2LX9fMD by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/jgfwbZtvMV
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 25, 2019