Dyson Fan Sale: Hot + Cool $160 (Refurb, Orig. $450), Humidifier $180, more from $128

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $159.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $290 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This combo unit packs a thermostat so it can keep a room just the way you like it. With the ability to be both a fan and a heater, you’ll be able to use it year-round unlike most of its competitors. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below to find more Dyson fans included in Rakuten’s sale and be sure to use the code above to get the full discount.
More Dyson fans at Rakuten:
- Fan + Humidifier (AM10): $180 (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Cool Tower Fan (AM07): $128 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) features:
- Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer
- Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment
- Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch