Download all 10 seasons of the hit cartoon Futurama for only $25 (Reg. $50)

Microsoft Store offers downloads of Futurama: The Complete Series in HD for $24.99. That works out to $2.50 per season (there are 10 seasons total), which is a fantastic value when you consider that it’s at least $5 per at Amazon. Meanwhile, iTunes has the full series for $50. Twenty years ago, a pizza delivery man named Fry was cryogenically frozen, only to be thawed out 1,000 years later. See how much things have (or haven’t) changed in the year 2099 when you download this 128-episode collection. All seasons are rated over 4 stars at Amazon.

Futurama Complete Series features:

Half-hour animated series about a pizza delivery man named Fry who is accidentally cryogenically frozen in 1999 and wakes up 1000 years later to a brave new world–that in some ways hasn’t progressed much beyond the 20th century.