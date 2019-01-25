Greats Winter Sale freshens up your kicks with up to 50% off sneakers from $28

Greats takes up to 50% off a selection of its men’s and women’s shoes as part of its Winter Clearance Event. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. If you’re looking for a versatile sneaker the Pronto Graphite is a great option for men. They’re on sale for $80, which is down from the original rate of $199. These shoes are great to transition into spring and you can style them with jeans, joggers or khakis alike. They’re available in either black or blue and rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: