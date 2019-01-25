Greats Winter Sale freshens up your kicks with up to 50% off sneakers from $28

Greats takes up to 50% off a selection of its men’s and women’s shoes as part of its Winter Clearance Event. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. If you’re looking for a versatile sneaker the Pronto Graphite is a great option for men. They’re on sale for $80, which is down from the original rate of $199. These shoes are great to transition into spring and you can style them with jeans, joggers or khakis alike. They’re available in either black or blue and rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- The Bab v2 Sneaker $28 (Orig. $59)
- The Rosen Sneaker $39 (Orig. $99)
- Pronto Graphite Sneaker $80 (Orig. $199)
- Winward Dune Greats $59 (Orig. $149)
- Court Birch Sage Sneaker $80 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Perforated Nero Sneaker $72 (Orig. $179)
- The Wooster Slip-On $72 (Orig. $169)
- Royale High Nubuck Sneaker $72 (Orig. $199)
- The Jolie Gray Sneaker $39 (Orig. $99)
- The Alta Plum Sneaker $72 (Orig. $199)
- …and even more deals…
ECCO's taking an extra 40% off select boots + free shipping this weekend only https://t.co/qSc2LX9fMD by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/jgfwbZtvMV
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 25, 2019