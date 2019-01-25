LG’s MiniBeam Portable Projector has 4-hour battery life and 720p resolution: $250 (Reg. $400)

- Jan. 25th 2019 2:47 pm ET

Best Buy is offering the LG MiniBeam Portable Projector (PH30JG) for $249.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $46. This portable projector allows you to take a screen on-the-go thanks to its 4-hour battery life. The projected screen is up to 100 inches, allowing you and a bunch of friends to gather around and watch a movie. It has HDMI and USB ports along with Bluetooth audio output capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Significantly cut your cost when you opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm at $85. Going this route means that you’ll need to give up the internal battery and 720p resolution in favor of plugging and viewing content in 480p. It’s capable of projecting a 65-inch screen, making for a cost-effective way an easy-to-move screen in your home.

LG MiniBeam Portable Projector features:

Share HD content on a bigger screen with this LG LED projector. It produces an image size of up to 100 inches, and its wireless screen-sharing functionality lets you stream videos from a Miracast or WiDi device. Pair this LG LED projector with a Bluetooth speaker for enhanced audio output.

