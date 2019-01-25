Score Le Crueset, Staub, All-Clad and more from $24 in Sur la Table’s Winter Sale

This weekend only, Sur la Table offers up to 70% off select top brands including Le Creuset, Staub, more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $59 or more receive complimentary delivery with code SHIPFREE at checkout. A standout from this sale is the Le Creuset Multifunction Pan for $170, which is down from its original rate of $285. This is great for making everyday meals, sandwiches, seafood, soups and more. Even better, these pans are available in several color options and dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Sur La Table include: