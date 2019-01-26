Keep tabs on your security cameras and much more w/ Google’s Home Hub: $87 (Reg. $149)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Hub for $87.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s up to $63 off the list price, $13 off what retailers like Best Buy are charging and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Google Home Hub behaves just like Google Home Mini, but also offers a display for letting you view content as well. This works wonderfully for smart camera integrations like Nest and many others. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you aren’t fully committed to the Google ecosystem and won’t miss having a screen, have a look at an Amazon Echo Dot for $30. I own fifteen of these and have had a blast setting up smart light solutions and other accessories.
Google Home Hub features:
Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Home Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. This Google Home Hub lets you listen to music from Spotify and Pandora and view YouTube content.