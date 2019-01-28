Today only, Joe’s New Balance is kicking up your workouts w/ select sneakers from just $30

Joe’s New Balance Outlet is offering select shoes with prices starting from just $30 during its Sneaker Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Plus, promo code FREE50 gives you free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Fresh Foam Lazr Sport Sneakers for $30, which is $60 off the original rate. This style features a sock-like fit for support and their foam insole promotes comfort. They’re available in six color options and are great for workouts, casual occasions or everyday errands. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include: