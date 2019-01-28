Levi’s Flash Sale takes 30% off orders of $100+ with jeans, outerwear, accessories, more

Levi’s is currently offering 30% off orders of $100 or more with code 30OFF at checkout, including sale styles. Find great deals on jeans, outerwear, accessories and more. Plus, orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s Lined Trucker Jacket that’s a great layering piece and timeless to wear for years to come. Originally priced at $128, during the sale you can find it marked down to just $90. It’s also available for the same price in a women’s version that also features a sherpa lining for added warmth. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans $90 (Orig. $128)
- Lined Trucker Jacket $90 (Orig. $128)
- 502 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans $83 (Orig. $118)
- 510 Skinny Fit Jeans $80 (Orig. $168)
- Nail Skinny Jeans $80 (Orig. $168)
Our top picks for women include:
- Silver High Rise Skinny Jeans $136 (Orig. $278)
- Mile High Ankle Zip Jeans $90 (Orig. $128)
- Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket $90 (Orig. $128)
- Empire Skinny Jeans $80 (Orig. $158)
- 711 Skinny Jeans $73 (Orig. $148)
