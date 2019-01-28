LOFT’s Winter Pick-Me Up Flash Sale takes 50% off your purchase + free shipping

Elevate your wardrobe during LOFT’s Winter Pick-Me Up Sale that’s offering 50% off your purchase with code NEWFAVES at checkout. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. A very on-trend piece from this sale is the Faux Sherpa Hoodie for $35, originally priced at $70. This sweatshirt looks extremely cozy and can be styled with jeans or leggings alike. It also features side slits for a flattering look.
Another stylish item for spring is the Modern Trench Coat that’s also on sale for $75. For comparison, this coat was originally priced at $150. It includes classy tortoise shell buttons and a belted waist that’s flattering. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Modern Trench Coat $75 (Orig. $150)
- Mock Neck Sweater $30 (Orig. $60)
- Faux Sherpa Hoodie $35 (Orig. $70)
- Duster Cardigan $35 (Orig. $70)
- Modern Slim Pocket Jeans $40 (Orig. $80)
- Modern Denim Jacket $40 (Orig. $80)
- Flutter Flounce Dress $45 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…