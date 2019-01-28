Pick up these Men’s Polarized Metal Sunglasses for just $10 + free shipping (Reg. $17)

- Jan. 28th 2019 3:04 pm ET

0

Sungait (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering these Men’s Polarized Sunglasses With Durable Metal Frame in several colors for $9.94 shipped after code 3BMQKMKF and when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $17, that’s the best price we’ve seen and an Amazon all-time low. The lenses are polarized to keep your eyes protected from the sun and the frames feature an adjustable nose piece for added comfort. They’ll be great for spring hikes, driving, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Sungait Polarized Sunglasses feature:

  • High Quality Polarized Lens-100% block harmful light and effectively reduce glare when Driving & Fishing.
  • Full Metal Frame-The strong metal material makes the sunglasses more durable for prolonged and high-frequency use.
  • Classic All-Match Style-Classic and never out of fashion, suitable for most Men’s faces.
  • Comfortable To Wear – Adjustable nose piece and temple. The rubber temple sleeve provides a comfortable wearing experience
  • Multifunctional Sunglasses: Ideal for Driving, Running, Fishing, Skiing, Climbing, Trekking, Cycling Bicycle and other outdoor activities

