This water flosser has a built-in rechargeable battery for $22 shipped (40% off)

GooBang Doo US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser for $22.19 shipped when you use code P8G3FHON at checkout. Regularly over $35, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Water flossers make a once time-consuming and tedious chore simple and fun. Plus, think of what your dentist will say when you walk into your next checkup and they don’t have to remind you to floss that time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Prefer the old fashioned way? You can pick up a 6-pack of Glide Oral-B Pro-Health Deep Clean Floss for $13 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and be good to go for several months.

Rechargeable Portable water Flosser features: