Rockport revamps your winter boots with an extra 40% off select styles & deals from $42

Today only, Rockport takes an extra 40% off select boots that are already marked up to 70% off with code JANBOOTS40 at checkout. Orders of $125+ receive free delivery. The women’s Total Motion Salima Booties are $51, which is down from their original rate of $170. These boots are extremely versatile to wear with jeans, leggings, dresses and more. They feature a block heel for comfortable walking and a stretch tab for easy access. Even better, they’re available in a black suede or leather for two different looks. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for women include:
- Total Motion Lynix Zip Bootie $80 (Orig. $190)
- Total Motion Salima Bootie $51 (Orig. $170)
- Carly Bootie $66 (Orig. $110)
- XCS Britt High Snow Boots $59 (Orig. $140)
- Total Motion Novalie Tall Boots $72 (Orig. $240)
Our top picks for men include:
- Total Motion Sport Dress Chukka $98 (Orig. $140)
- Dustyn Chukka in Black $75 (Orig. $125)
- Cold Springs Plus Moc Boots $42 (Orig. $140)
- Marshall Rugged Moc Toe Boots $87 (Orig. $145)
- Jaxson Wingtip Boots $49 (Orig. $165)
6PM New Year, New Shoes Sale takes up to 60% off Steve Madden, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, more https://t.co/MWFz0ZCfC9 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/sVPRO2sIrd
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 25, 2019