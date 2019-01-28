Samsonite’s Mighty Wheeled Backpack will skate your MacBook to its destination: $55 (25% off)

- Jan. 28th 2019 12:45 pm ET

Samsonite’s official eBay storefront is offering its Mighty Wheeled Backpack for $54.99 shipped. That’s $17+ off the going rate found at retailers like eBags and beats both our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked by $5. With room for an iPad, MacBook, clothes, and much more, this bag will make for a wonderful companion during your 2019 trips. Opting for this backpack means that navigating through airports and parking lots will be a cinch thanks to its in-line skate wheels. Although reviews are still rolling in, Samsonite’s bags and luggage are highly-rated.

If the wheels don’t have much of an appeal to you, have a look at my favorite backpack. It’s a couple bucks less than Samsonite’s and it has served me well for over 3 years. Its sleek form-factor and GRIT-IT organization make it a bag I would buy over and over again.

Samsonite Mighty Wheeled Backpack features:

  • Constructed with a mix of durable dobby and poly fabrics.
  • Monotube push button handle can be stowed and zipped away when trolley is not in use.
  • Reflective accents for night time safety.
  • Elasticized zippered side water bottle pockets.
  • Smooth-rolling-in-line skate wheels provide effortless mobility.
