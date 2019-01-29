The ASUS Chromebit fits an entire ChromeOS computer on a HDMI stick: $60 (Refurb, Orig. $85)

NeweggFlash offers the ASUS Chromebit ChromeOS Mini PC (CS10) for $59.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, Amazon charges $85 in new condition and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This mini PC can be plugged directly into an HDMI port on your TV or monitor and is an entirely self-contained computer. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Refurb4less via NeweggFlash offers a 90-day replacement policy.
The Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard/Trackpad is a must for this mini PC at $25 shipped. It gives you a compact way to browse the web from your couch and is a great add-on for your couch-bound surfing.
ASUS Chromebit ChromeOS Mini PC features:
Small and smooth, with sophisticated details, Chromebit CS10 smartly fits anywhere. To accommodate the angles and positions of HDMI connectors on different displays, it comes with an extension HDMI cable connector. Adhesive stick-on hoop-and-loop fasteners help hide Chromebit CS10 behind your monitor or TV or put it out front for easy access. Chromebit CS10 fully embodies the best of ASUS design and Google innovation, and it’s already received a 2015 Good Design Award and 2016 CES Innovation Award.