The ASUS Chromebit fits an entire ChromeOS computer on a HDMI stick: $60 (Refurb, Orig. $85)

NeweggFlash offers the ASUS Chromebit ChromeOS Mini PC (CS10) for $59.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, Amazon charges $85 in new condition and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This mini PC can be plugged directly into an HDMI port on your TV or monitor and is an entirely self-contained computer. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Refurb4less via NeweggFlash offers a 90-day replacement policy.

The Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard/Trackpad is a must for this mini PC at $25 shipped. It gives you a compact way to browse the web from your couch and is a great add-on for your couch-bound surfing.

ASUS Chromebit ChromeOS Mini PC features: