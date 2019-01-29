Tote your Nintendo Switch and 10+ games w/ one of these AUKEY cases: $7 shipped (Reg. $15+)

- Jan. 29th 2019 12:55 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering the AUKEY Black and Red Nintendo Switch Case for $6.88 shipped when coupon code AUKEYA02 has been applied during checkout. With room for 10 games and your Switch, time will fly by on your upcoming travels. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This case is new on Amazon, so no reviews yet, but AUKEY is a highly-rated brand.

We also spotted the AUKEY Rugged Plastic Nintendo Switch Case for $7 when using code AUKEYA01. Typically fetching $17, today’s deal is the best offer we’ve seen on this recently-released AUKEY offering. This case has room for 12 game cartridges, providing you with a bit more storage than the option above. Reviews are light, but favorable at 4+ stars so far.

AUKEY Nintendo Switch Case features:

  • Store and protect your Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con controllers while traveling or on-the-go
  • Tough EVA exterior with PU coating and a soft interior protect your Switch against scratches and knocks. Soft silicone Joy-Con gel guards provide a more comfortable gaming experience with better control and keep your Joy-Cons pristine
  • 10 mesh game pockets and a zippered mesh storage section hold plenty of games and smaller essential gaming accessories securely
  • Slip this compact case in your backpack or messenger bag to bring your games with you wherever you go

