Tote your Nintendo Switch and 10+ games w/ one of these AUKEY cases: $7 shipped (Reg. $15+)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering the AUKEY Black and Red Nintendo Switch Case for $6.88 shipped when coupon code AUKEYA02 has been applied during checkout. With room for 10 games and your Switch, time will fly by on your upcoming travels. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. This case is new on Amazon, so no reviews yet, but AUKEY is a highly-rated brand.

We also spotted the AUKEY Rugged Plastic Nintendo Switch Case for $7 when using code AUKEYA01. Typically fetching $17, today’s deal is the best offer we’ve seen on this recently-released AUKEY offering. This case has room for 12 game cartridges, providing you with a bit more storage than the option above. Reviews are light, but favorable at 4+ stars so far.

AUKEY Nintendo Switch Case features:

Store and protect your Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con controllers while traveling or on-the-go

Tough EVA exterior with PU coating and a soft interior protect your Switch against scratches and knocks. Soft silicone Joy-Con gel guards provide a more comfortable gaming experience with better control and keep your Joy-Cons pristine

10 mesh game pockets and a zippered mesh storage section hold plenty of games and smaller essential gaming accessories securely

Slip this compact case in your backpack or messenger bag to bring your games with you wherever you go