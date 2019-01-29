This Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill is more than 50% off today: $50 (Reg. $100+)

Walmart is offering the Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100 or more, it goes for $109 over at Amazon and is the best price we can find. This is matching our previous mention as well. Along with its 205-square inch stainless steel cooking surface, it features a 100-square inch warming rack, built-in thermometer, 10,000 BTU burner and fold-up legs. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Mr. Bar-B-Q 18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set is only $14 and the Cuisinart’s Wooden Handle option is just over $22 shipped. Both come with 4+ star ratings and are a great way to use your savings today. Otherwise, head over to our Home Goods Guide for other deals on kitchenware, tools and much more.

Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill: