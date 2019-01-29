This Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill is more than 50% off today: $50 (Reg. $100+)

Walmart is offering the Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100 or more, it goes for $109 over at Amazon and is the best price we can find. This is matching our previous mention as well. Along with its 205-square inch stainless steel cooking surface, it features a 100-square inch warming rack, built-in thermometer, 10,000 BTU burner and fold-up legs. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon customers. More details below.
The Mr. Bar-B-Q 18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set is only $14 and the Cuisinart’s Wooden Handle option is just over $22 shipped. Both come with 4+ star ratings and are a great way to use your savings today. Otherwise, head over to our Home Goods Guide for other deals on kitchenware, tools and much more.
Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill:
The Pit Boss Pb100p1 Portable Gas Grill allows you to take your BBQ on the Road, or anywhere your travels take you. Our 305 square inch cooking surface is large enough for camping, tailgating, picnics and everyday backyard enjoyment. This grill operates on a 1-pound propane cylinder, and is complete with a locking lid and folding legs that allow you to collapse the grill and store it in the bed of your truck or the trunk of your car for later use.