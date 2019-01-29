Teach kids how to ride with the Radio Flyer Glide N Go Balance Bike for $35 (Reg. up to $80)

Walmart offers the Radio Flyer Glide N Go Balance Bike in Red for $34.94 with in-store pickup. You can also very easily pad your order over $35 to receive free shipping. This matches Walmart’s Cyber Monday price. Meanwhile, Ace Hardware has it for $50 while Overstock is charging $80. Today’s deal is the best we could find. You’ll notice that this bike lacks training wheels and pedals. This design allows young children to focus on maintaining their balance before graduating to a regular bike. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Remember to keep young riders safe with a helmet. Pick up this Razor V-17 Child Multi-sport Helmet in multiple colors from $15 shipped.

Radio Flyer Glide N Go Balance Bike features: