Teach kids how to ride with the Radio Flyer Glide N Go Balance Bike for $35 (Reg. up to $80)

Walmart offers the Radio Flyer Glide N Go Balance Bike in Red for $34.94 with in-store pickup. You can also very easily pad your order over $35 to receive free shipping. This matches Walmart’s Cyber Monday price. Meanwhile, Ace Hardware has it for $50 while Overstock is charging $80. Today’s deal is the best we could find. You’ll notice that this bike lacks training wheels and pedals. This design allows young children to focus on maintaining their balance before graduating to a regular bike. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Remember to keep young riders safe with a helmet. Pick up this Razor V-17 Child Multi-sport Helmet in multiple colors from $15 shipped.
Radio Flyer Glide N Go Balance Bike features:
The Radio Flyer Glide & Go Balance Bike boosts your child’s confidence by giving them a more fun and effective way to learn how to ride a bike. No training wheels are needed and it comes with a fun bell on the handlebars so you can hear them coming. This pedal-free beginner bike allows them to focus on balance, preparing for a two-wheeler in no time at all. It features a sturdy lightweight frame with an adjustable seat to grow with your child. This Radio Flyer bike in red has maintenance-free tires. It is safe and practical.