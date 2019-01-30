Allen Edmonds takes an extra 20% off a selection of dress shoes, boots, apparel & more

For a limited time only, Allen Edmonds takes an extra 20% off a selection of its men’s clearance shoes, apparel, and accessories with promo code PLUS20 at checkout. Orders over $50 receive free delivery. If you’re looking for a new pair of boots for winter the Nomad Chukkas are a great option. They can be easily dressed up or down and are on sale for $166, after originally being priced at $345. These boots are available in an array of color options and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include: