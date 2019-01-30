Amazon’s 1-day WaterHog Sale has loads of commercial-grade door mats from $19.50 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off a wide selection of WaterHog indoor/outdoor door mats. One standout from the bunch is the 3 x 2-foot WaterHog Commercial-Grade Entrance Mat for $19.52 shipped. Regularly up to $29, today’s deal is 33% under the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Perfect for this time of year, these commercial-grade mats are robust enough for wet shoes in the winter while still looking nice in the warmer months. They feature rubber reinforced face nubs, water dam borders for trapping dirt/moisture and are “certified slip-resistant by the National Floor Safety Institute.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While the above deal is great for smaller entrances and the like, today’s sale is filled with options of all colors and sizes. So be sure to browse through the sale for more styles starting from under $20 shipped. And just about everything in the sale carries 4+ star ratings.

And be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for additional discounted housewares including bedding, grills, tools and more.

WaterHog Fashion Entrance Mat: