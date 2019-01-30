Best Buy coffee maker sale up to 50% off: Black & Decker 12-Cup and Keurig K200 from $20

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable prices on coffee makers from Black & Decker and Keurig. You can grab the Black & Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker (CM4000S) for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8 delivery fee. Regularly as much as $40, the best Amazon listings have it for nearly as much and this is the best price we can find. Along with its 12-cup capacity, features include an adjustable brew selector and a “Sneak-a-Cup feature that pauses the brewing process for a fast cup and a QuickTouch system for simple operation.” Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best Buy customers, More deals below.

Also today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Keurig K200 Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in various colors for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140, this is the lowest price available now and well under the $114+ Amazon is asking for. While we did see this one drop lower during the recent end-of-year deal season, this is one of the best rates we have tracked since. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Whether it’s discounted vacuums, cookware or even smart home gear, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable discounts today.

Black & Decker 12-Cup Coffee Maker: