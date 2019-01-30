Treat your guests to some high-end Botte Piccola Balsamic Vinegar at $37.50 shipped (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Botte Piccola Balsamic Vinegar IGP (250ml Bottle) for $37.49 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 38% off and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While certainly pricey for a bottle of vinegar, this is great for snacks while entertaining guests and the bottle looks fantastic on the counter. Its “natural sweetness [and] delicate acid” are the result of over 7 years of aging and its 4+ star ratings have made it the best-selling balsamic vinegar on Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you’re looking to stay in the high-end vinegar space, you can get in for less. This 2-pack of 250ml bottles from Due Vittorie Oro is starting at just $34 shipped. And for more goodies for around the house, head over to our Home Goods Guide.

Botte Piccola Balsamic Vinegar IGP: