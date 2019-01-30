Treat your guests to some high-end Botte Piccola Balsamic Vinegar at $37.50 shipped (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Botte Piccola Balsamic Vinegar IGP (250ml Bottle) for $37.49 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 38% off and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. While certainly pricey for a bottle of vinegar, this is great for snacks while entertaining guests and the bottle looks fantastic on the counter. Its “natural sweetness [and] delicate acid” are the result of over 7 years of aging and its 4+ star ratings have made it the best-selling balsamic vinegar on Amazon. More details below.
Now, if you’re looking to stay in the high-end vinegar space, you can get in for less. This 2-pack of 250ml bottles from Due Vittorie Oro is starting at just $34 shipped. And for more goodies for around the house, head over to our Home Goods Guide.
Botte Piccola Balsamic Vinegar IGP:
- Authentic “Aceto Balsamico di Modena” I.G.P. aged over seven years
- Artisanal producer 5th & 6th generation father & son with oldest aging cellar in Modena
- Made completely from their own grape production of Lambrusco and Trebbiano
- Beautiful natural viscosity with nothing added – just wine must and vinegar aged in old barrels
- Natural sweetness balanced with delicate acid make it outstanding on everything from risotto to ice cream
- 250ml bottle