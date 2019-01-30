Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is yours for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $100, Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (SCCPPC600-V1) for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s as much as $50 off the going rate, matching the 2018 Black Friday price and the best we can find. Amazon’s 3rd-party listings have it starting at $75 or so. This stainless steel cooker features 4 one-touch settings (pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam) along with 8 pre-programmed meal options, a lid-lock and a dishwasher-safe pot. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

All things considered, it isn’t easy to find another 6-quart slow cooker with solid reviews at just $50 shipped. The popular Instant Pot options are also more than double the price of today’s deal in most cases. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for deals on vacuums, tools, kitchenware and much more.

Make a multitude of menu options in this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker, which features a 6-quart pot for family dinners. Four one-touch cook settings let you pressure cook, slow cook, sauté or steam, while eight meal settings do everything from multigrain breads to homemade yogurt. The air-tight locking lid on this Crock-Pot Express Crock multi-cooker offers safe operation.