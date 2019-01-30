Stay warm & play Monopoly Call of Duty or BoJack Horseman during the cold weather from $9.50

GameStop offers the Monopoly: Call of Duty – Black Ops Edition Board Game for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. Regularly $20, third-party retailers at Amazon charge $30 or more for it right now and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If there’s a Call of Duty fan in your life, this is a must-have. Monopoly is already an age-old game enjoyed by millions, so why not have fun with an updated version for modern times? Rated 4.4/5 stars.

GameStop also offers the Monopoly BoJack Horseman Edition for $9.49 with free in-store pickup (Reg. $20). You’ll get 7 Custom Tokens, including Bojack’s Flask, The “D” from the Hollywoo Sign, Todd’s Hat, Mr. Peanutbutter’s Dog Bowl and more.

Monopoly: Call of Duty features:

  • 6 collectible tokens fashioned after recognizable items from the series
  • Uses some of your favorite multiplayer maps from Black Ops 1 to 4
  • Features Covert Ops and Intel Cards that can give players a competitive edge, or a disadvantage
  • Houses and Hotels are replaced by Command Centers and Headquarters
  • Custom Call of Duty Black Ops Money
  • 2 Dice
  • Rules
