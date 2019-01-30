Today only, Men’s Wearhouse takes 30% off select Cole Haan & Florsheim Shoes

Men’s Wearhouse Daily Deal takes 30% off select Cole Haan and Florsheim Shoes. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. The men’s Cole Haan Woodbury Chukka Boots are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $180, you can find them marked down to $126. These chukka boots feature a cushioned insole and leather exterior for a polished look. Plus, you can style them with jeans or slacks alike. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Florsheim Francisco Cognac Cap-Toe Oxfords $70 (Orig. $100)
- Cole Haan Williams Taupe Oxford Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- Cole Haan Williams Tan Wingtip Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- Florsheim Aberdeen Black Ankle Boot $98 (Orig. $140)
- Cole Haan Woodbury Chukka Boot $126 (Orig. $180)
- Florsheim Midtown Chukka Boot $84 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Allen Edmonds takes an extra 20% off a selection of dress shoes, boots, apparel & more https://t.co/i3aN7wfAC1 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/CrNd0jpTTb
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 30, 2019