Ring’s Doorbell & Chime Pro bring convenience and a premium look for $198 ($80+ off)

Woot is offering the Ring Doorbell & Chime Pro Bundle for $197.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $80+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a buck of what you would have spent buying each item individually at their all-time lows there. Traditional doorbells are bundled with a speaker that you mount somewhere in your home and hope that you’re nearby to hear. Ring lets you know someone is at the door no matter where you are thanks to notifications that are sent directly to your smartphone. Since this bundle comes with a Chime Pro, you’ll have the best of both worlds in your space. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t need a Chime Pro? Spend considerably less on Zmodo’s Smart Greet Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $70. Like the Ring Doorbell Pro, this option has the ability to record motion in addition to when someone actually rings. Zmodo stores the last 12 hours of recordings in the cloud for free with the ability to upgrade if you need to access footage for a longer period.

Ring Doorbell Pro features: