Stand more in 2019 w/ VIVO’s Electric Desk Frame for $240, more from $217

VIVO via Rakuten is offering its White Electric Stand Up Desk Frame (V102EW) for $239.99 shipped when coupon code OFFICE20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $35 off the going rate found at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $10. With support for up to 176 pounds, this desk frame is able to easily support an iMac and so much more. Using the touch screen allows you to easily adjust the height between 28.7 and 48.5 inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find more options to choose from. Be sure to use the code mentioned above to get the full discount.

If you don’t already have a slab to put on top of your new desk frame, Titan’s $98 offering is worth considering. It’s among Amazon’s best-sellers and measures 30 x 60-inches, making for a great way to finish your setup.

More VIVO Electric Desk Frames:

VIVO White Electric Stand Up Desk Frame features: