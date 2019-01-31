ALDO’s revamping your footwear during its Boot Flash Sale with 25% off select styles

Elevate your look during ALDO’s Boot Flash sale that’s offering 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Affery Chelsea Boots for $113, which is down from the original rate of $150. They’re available in two color options and can be worn with jeans, khakis or slacks alike. They also feature stretch sides for ease of taking on/off, and their pointed toe will give you a modern look. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gweracien Chelsea Boots $105 (Orig. $140)
- Adreini Chukka Boots $105 (Orig. $140)
- Gwawiel Lace-Up Boots $100 (Orig. $140)
- Affery Chelsea Boots $113 (Orig. $150)
- Ethardoclya Hiker Boots $105 (Orig. $140)
Our top picks for women include:
- Dreliwia Snake Skin Bootie $98 (Orig. $130)
- Meryryan Tall Boots $165 (Orig. $220)
- Acimovic Waterproof Rain Boots $37 (Orig. $50)
- Umalerith Studded Bootie $73 (Orig. $120)
- Sevi Booties $52 (Orig. $90)
