Learn how you can access Amazon Unlimited’s 50 million songs for FREE w/ a 4-month trial

For new subscribers only, Amazon is offering Echo owners four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE. That’s up to a $40 savings and a rare instance in which Amazon has offered a substantial 4-month free trial of this service. (It also did so back in November, for Alexa’s birthday.) Amazon Music Unlimited provides access to over 50 million songs and the ability to listen offline with unlimited skips. And of course, enjoy hands-free listening with the Alexa-enabled device of your choice. Note: The subscription will automatically renew once the trial is up; you’ll be billed at the standard monthly rate of $9.99 (or $7.99 if you have Prime). Head below for terms and conditions.

