Learn how you can access Amazon Unlimited’s 50 million songs for FREE w/ a 4-month trial

For new subscribers only, Amazon is offering Echo owners four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE. That’s up to a $40 savings and a rare instance in which Amazon has offered a substantial 4-month free trial of this service. (It also did so back in November, for Alexa’s birthday.) Amazon Music Unlimited provides access to over 50 million songs and the ability to listen offline with unlimited skips. And of course, enjoy hands-free listening with the Alexa-enabled device of your choice. Note: The subscription will automatically renew once the trial is up; you’ll be billed at the standard monthly rate of $9.99 (or $7.99 if you have Prime). Head below for terms and conditions.
Terms & conditions:
This limited time offer is available to new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only. Promotional offer of 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan, is valid from 12:00am (PT) January 28, 2019 through 11:59pm (PT) February 5, 2019. After the promotional trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.