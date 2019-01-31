Keep Dirt Devil’s Versa Stick + Hand Vacuum in a closet for just $10 shipped, more

Dirt Devil’s official eBay storefront is offering its Versa Bagless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (SD20010) for $9.99 shipped. That’s $10+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon or Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With the ability to convert to a hand vacuum, this option is great to keep in a closet for quick cleanups. It sports a weight of less than 5 pounds, making it comfortable to use. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Monoprice is also getting in on the discounts, offering its Strata Home Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $134.99 shipped when code ROBOVAC has been applied at checkout. That’s $65 off the going rate and the best that we’ve seen so far. Standout features include a 100 minute runtime, both vacuuming and mopping capabilities and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Apply some of today’s savings towards making your carpets smell like new. Arm & Hammer’s Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator is $9 and helps your vacuum lift up to 25% more dirt. Rated 4/5 stars from over 250 Amazon shoppers.

Designed for the way you live. This innovative stick vac is perfect for rugs and hard floors, and it converts easily to a hand vac. Just detach the nozzle and handle tube from the hand vac and you are ready for dust, dirt and crumbs on furniture, counters, shelves, upholstery and drapes. An on-board crevice tools allows you to reach around furniture, in tight spaces in corners, and along the edges. The lightweight design lets you move the vacuum from room to room and up and down stairs. It’s smart, bagless design is easy to empty.