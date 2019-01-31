Express refreshes your wardrobe with 40% off sitewide + an extra 50% off clearance

Express takes 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items. Prices are as marked, while clearance items are discounted at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Quilted Zip Front Vest is a great layering option for cool weather and it can easily be dressed up or down. Originally priced at $98, during the sale you can find it for just $48. You can also style this vest with the Classic Straight Dark Wash Jeans that are on sale for $31, down from $88. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Mock Neck Baseball Henley Sweater $16 (Orig. $60)
- Classic Straight Dark Wash Jeans $31 (Orig. $88)
- Quilted Zip Front Vest $59 (Orig. $98)
- Slim Performance Dress Pants $48 (Orig. $80)
- Extra Slim Wool Suit Jacket $149 (Orig. $248)
The most notable deals for women include:
- One Eleven Waffle Knit Tee $21 (Orig. $35)
- Mid Rise Dark Wash Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- Cross Back Wide Leg Jumpsuit $53 (Orig. $88)
- Denim Knot Shirt Dress $42 (Orig. $70)
- Supersoft Ankle Leggings $24 (Orig. $40)