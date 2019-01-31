Add some serious stabalization to your footage w/ Feiyu’s Handheld GoPro Gimbal: $100 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Feiyu G5 Handheld Gimbal for $99.95 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. With support for GoPro HERO4/5/6/7 and other similarly sized devices, this gimbal is made to work with a bunch of action camera. Its rechargeable battery offers 8 hours of power, providing you with plenty of juice to get you through the day. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

