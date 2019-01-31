Callaway, adidas, Brooks Brothers, Oakley & more from $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Hautelook’s Golf Shop Sale takes up to 60% off Callaway, adidas, Brooks Brothers, Oakley, Travis Matthew and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Callaway Golf Stripe Polo Shirt is available in three color options and perfect for spring golf outings. It’s currently on sale for $30, which is $40 off the original rate. Pair this shirt with the Oakley Tailored Fit Shorts that are also on sale for $35 and originally were priced at $75. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Callaway Golf Stripe Polo $30 (Orig. $70)
- Callaway Gold Opti-Dry Shorts $30 (Orig. $70)
- Oakley Tailored Fit Shorts $35 (Orig. $75)
- adidas Semi Zip Pullover $40 (Orig. $75)
- Oakley Gravity Tailored Polo $35 (Orig. $65)
- Travis Matthew Ten Year Polo $50 (Orig. $75)
- Brooks Brothers Solid Golf Polo $40 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…